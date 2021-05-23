Tarrant County reports 13 COVID-19 deaths over weekend, including 10 on Saturday

Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read

Tarrant County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and three more on Sunday, along with a combined 209 new cases the past two days.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Hurst man in his 60s, a rural Tarrant County man in his 60s, a Benbrook man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Haltom City woman in her 70s, a Bedford woman in her 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, a Grapevine woman in her 80s, a Saginaw woman in her 80s, a Southlake woman in her 80s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.

All 13 had underlying health conditions, according to officials. The 10 deaths reported Saturday are a single-day high since 12 were reported on May 8.

Tarrant County has confirmed 260,158 COVID-19 cases, including 3,490 deaths and an estimated 253,612 recoveries.

The county does not update hospital capacity, positive tests and other data on the weekends. Those updates resume Monday.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 48.5% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.7% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 79.9% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 71.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

Recommended Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao deserves our undying admiration

    Manny Pacquiao deserves our undying admiration by choosing to fight Errol Spence Jr.

  • Prince William Visits Poignant Project for Cause He Shares with Late Mother Princess Diana

    The Duke of Cambridge headed to a church-run homelessness initiative in Edinburgh on Sunday

  • Nearly 150 arrested at TikTok 'kickback' party after thousands attend viral California event

    After a TikTok was posted asking people to come celebrate a birthday, hundreds of partygoers descended on Huntington Beach on Friday and Saturday night.

  • Man killed while walking home to his apartment, SC police say

    No arrests have been made and investigators are trying to determine the motive for the deadly shooting.

  • ‘Spiral’ Puts ‘Saw’ Franchise Over $1B; ‘Demon Slayer’ Ranks As No. 2 Anime Pic As Domestic B.O. Remains Sluggish – Update

    Sunday AM Update and writethru: The domestic box office isn’t going to get interesting until next weekend, when Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II and Disney’s Cruella launch the summer season. From that point on, we largely won’t have any weekends where the major studios are taking a break from releasing wide entries, which is the case this weekend, […]

  • Fans Have A Lot to Say After LeAnn Rimes Posts New Instagram Pics With Husband Eddie Cibrian

    These comments are TOO much.

  • Both victims of shooting outside True Worth Place dead, identified by Fort Worth police

    Both of the men shot Friday outside True Worth Place daytime homeless shelter in Fort Worth died at the hospital, according to a police incident report.

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in U.S. Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • Priti Patel: Britain must replace ‘broken’ immigration system with ‘firm but fair’ approach

    Britain's immigration system is too confusing and needs to be replaced with one that is fair but firm, the Home Secretary will say on Monday. It comes after Priti Patel revealed on Sunday that the immigration legislation and rules were 500 pages long and that the Home Office was in the process of simplifying them. She said Monday's announcement was based on the "digitalisation of our borders, but also the simplification of our immigration laws". Ms Patel told Trevor Phillips on Sunday that the digitalisation of borders would enable the department to "upstream checks", which she said was "important in terms of criminality". She will use her keynote speech at a conference to pledge a wholesale reform of the UK's "broken" immigration system by implementing a "fully digital border" within five years. She will also launch a US-style Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) which requires visitors to the UK to obtain an electronic permit before travelling. The Home Office said it would make the border more secure, with automated checks to prevent foreign criminals travelling to the country while enabling the Government to count who is coming in and going out. ETAs will be required by anyone without a visa or immigration status, although they will not be needed by Irish citizens, with ministers promising that the system will be operational by the end of 2025. During her speech, Ms Patel will say anything less than "wholesale reform" of the immigration system would not meet the demands of the public. She will say: "They want a new system that works for the law-abiding majority and against those who hope to abuse our hospitality and generous spirit. The immigration system is broken, but this country isn't. We can't fix the system overnight, but we will fix it." The Home Secretary will stress that the system will need to reflect "the values and wishes of the vast majority of Britons of all colours and creeds" and will add: "They simply want an approach to immigration that is fair but firm." It comes after the Government set out plans in the Queen's Speech earlier this month to toughen laws to deny refugee status to any asylum-seekers who have passed through a safe country before reaching the UK. The proposal was condemned by the United Nations refugee agency and charities who said it would be a betrayal of Britain's historic tradition of providing protection to people fleeing persecution. On Sunday, Ms Patel defended the plan, saying many asylum-seekers arriving in the UK had been smuggled by people traffickers. She said: "People that are being smuggled, they should be claiming asylum in the first safe country that they travel through – more often than not these are EU member states – rather than taking the risk of coming to the United Kingdom." However, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, said the Conservatives had had 11 years to fix a system that they "broke". "Clearly people who have no right to be in this country shouldn't be here, but what we have seen from the Home Office is utter incompetence on this," he said. "What we don't want to see is the Government deflecting blame for their own failure when it's their incompetence, their management and mismanagement of the Home Office that has been the problem."

  • Journalist Snatched from Flight Faces Belarus ‘Death Penalty’

    REUTERSMOSCOW—Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian president of Belarus, has ordered arrests of key opponents for decades. But even after a brutal and bloody crackdown on opposition protests last year, his decision on Sunday to force an airliner to land so a prominent activist and reporter could be arrested appalled his domestic critics and European leaders alike.A Belarusian MIG-29 military jet forced a Ryanair passenger plane heading from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk airport, where police arrested one of the passengers, a skinny young man. A bomb alert was the official reason for diverting the plane, but nobody in Belarusian opposition had doubts about the real reason behind the special operation: the arrest passenger of 26-year old activist and journalist, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a popular NEXTA Telegram channel read by more than four million people.Months of extreme pressure on Belarusian journalists intensified last week with raids on the office of a well-known news website Tut.by, violent interrogations, and the arrests of eight other editors and journalists in Minsk. Authorities are accusing Protasevich of organizing the opposition rallies in 2020, as well as of “inciting social enmity.” Protasevich is facing up to 12 years in prison but his colleagues are worried about his life.Abduction of the Woman Leading the Belarus Revolution Is Classic KGB ‘Terror’ PloyThe journalist’s close friend, human rights defender Ayona Maslyukova, broke into tears when she heard the news of the arrest in the airport. “They are going to torture him, beat him – I have seen many victims with bruised legs and lower backs, some were raped in jail,” Maslyukova told The Daily Beast, sobbing.Maslyukova and her colleagues at the Minsk based human right center Vesna have been monitoring thousands of arrests and human rights violations since the opposition riots erupted in Belarus last August. But the arrest of Protasevich broke her heart. “I have known him as the most professional, honest and devoted reporter since 2014. Now he might face many years in prison or even a death penalty, which is just terror. The world should pay attention to this horror,” Maslyukova added.Before his flight, Protasevich had noticed a strange passenger with a leather case next to him in line at the passport control in the airport in Athens on Sunday morning. The stranger tried to photograph Protasevich’s passport then turned around and left. The journalist described what happened in his Belarus Golovnogo Mozga blog, the second largest Telegram channel in the country.“The fact that the military dictator Lukashenko ordered to land a Ryanair passenger plane with the help of Belarusian air forces is one more evidence of Belarus is violating international law, putting lives of passengers at risk,” a Belarusian diplomat Pavel Latushko told Protasevich’s colleagues at the blog.Belarus Riots After Dictator Clings to Power in ElectionDmitry Solovyev, a human rights defender at Vesna, says that currently there are 405 political prisoners in Belarus. Solovyev has tried to leave the country, after police severely beat him in his apartment, damaging his spine in March. “Several officers of special services turned me back in the airport, I was not able to catch my flight to Poland, where I was planning to have a medical treatment,” Solovyev told The Daily Beast. “I hope they will not torture Roman.”Leaders of Greece, France, Poland and Baltic countries expressed anger at Lukashenko’s actions on Sunday. British politician Tom Tugendhat said that “forcing an aircraft to land to silence opposition voices is an attack on democracy. The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, demanded on Twitter that Protasevich be freed: “Unprecedented event! Regime is behind the abhorrent action.”In a statement, Ryanair said the flight landed after being "notified of a potential security threat" and that "(n)othing untoward was found and authorities cleared the aircraft to depart with passengers and crew." The statement made no mention of Protasevich, the passenger who remained behind when the aircraft departed.Belarus opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhonovskaya, demanded the immediate release of the journalist: “He faces the death penalty in Belarus. Lukashenko’s regime endangered the lives of passengers onboard the plane. From now on, no one flying over Belarus can be secure.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Former Rep. Justin Amash says Liz Cheney could have spoken out against Trump sooner, rejects her being 'some sort of hero'

    "For a long time, I was warning that the president's approach could lead to things like violence ... to a lot of animosity and contempt," Amash said.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • Bowen Yang reveals how his viral 'Iceberg That Sank The Titanic' SNL sketch made it to air

    SNL star Bowen Yang told "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that he didn't think the "Iceberg That Sank The Titanic" sketch would end up on air.

  • Belarus scrambles fighter to force airliner to land, arrests opponent

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from across Europe. In the incident, described by some EU leaders as a hijacking, a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet escorted a Ryanair-operated passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania. The plane was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where authorities detained journalist Roman Protasevich.