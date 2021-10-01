Tarrant County reports 6 domestic murders so far this year after record number in 2020

Five years after creating a unit to address intimate partner violence, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said the team is working every day to aggressively prosecute and reduce those crimes in the county.

October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In an Oct. 1 statement, Wilson said Tarrant County reported an increase in intimate partner violence during 2020 when almost everyone was at home because of COVID-19.

There were eight murder cases related to intimate partner violence in 2019, an increase of one from the year before. In 2020, the number jumped to 19 adults and two unborn babies killed in domestic violence homicides, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. The Star-Telegram previously reported it was the worst year on record for domestic violence homicides.

The District Attorney’s Office reports six domestic violence murder cases so far this year. Wilson said one death is too many.

“No one should be hurt or live in fear of being hurt by someone they love,” Wilson said in the news release. “We are seeking justice for every victim in Tarrant County. We are their voices — and we will not be silenced.”

Domestic violence resources in Tarrant County include 45-year-old SafeHaven, which has a 24-hour emergency shelter and can be reached at 877-701-7233 or on its website at safehaventc.org.

To report domestic violence, the District Attorney’s Office advises residents to call their local police department. The Fort Worth Police Department’s victim assistance page on its website lists contacts for domestic violence victims.