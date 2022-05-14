Tarrant County restaurant cited for live roaches in recent food inspections

A Tarrant County restaurant was cited for a roach problem, where the bugs were observed crawling across a table and in food in recent inspections.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects food establishments throughout the county except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North RIchland Hills, which conduct their own inspections. Out of 80 inspections conducted from May 1 through May 7, none scored over 29 demerits which would require a follow-up inspection.

One, however, was cited for having a roach problem.

Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine, located at 977 Melbourne Rd in Hurst, scored a 10. The Thai restaurant was cited for live roaches in the dry storage area, one running across a table and another in ground peanuts.

Sweet Basil was required to work with pest control to eliminate the roaches. A manager at the restaurant had already contact pest control and were planning a “bombing” Friday night. The food establishment was required to cover all their items, and wash them thoroughly after the bombing.

Stella, located at 242 State Street in Southlake, scored a 28, the worst of all 80 restaurants that were inspected. Though the Italian restaurant didn’t require a follow-up, it was cited for storing food incorrectly, a condensation problem in the cooler and some employees not being food handler certified.

From previous inspections, a Grapevine Chili’s Grill and Bar, which is located at 800 W Hwy, underwent its follow-up, scoring a five. Butcher Shop Meat Market, at 4020 Mansfield Hwy in Forest Hill in its follow-up scored perfectly.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 1st - May 7th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.