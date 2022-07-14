Tarrant County restaurants cited for roaches, flies, slime will need followup inspections

Several Tarrant County restaurants will undergo followup inspections for various violations including one that was cited for roaches and another that wasn’t disposing of waste water correctly, according to county inspection reports.

From July 3-9, 44 food establishments in Tarrant County — excluding those in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills, which conduct their own — underwent health inspections.

No restaurant was shut down for serious health violations, but Two Sisters Restaurant, at 417 W. Bedford Euless Road in Hurst, scored a 35. Any restaurant that receives more than 29 demerits is required to undergo a followup inspection.

Two Sisters Restaurant was cited for unhealthy holding temperatures for food, an unclean ice machine with a “slime-like substance,” an “abundance of flies” inside the establishment and unclean ceiling tiles.

Another restaurant, Mama Angie’s Mexican Cocina, at 8120 Rendon Bloodworth Road in Mansfield, scored a 29, and will also undergo a followup after inspectors found roaches on top of a drawer on the prep table.

Mama Angie’s Mexican Cocina is required to call an exterminator and send inspectors a copy of the receipt. The Mexican restaurant will be reinspected on July 14.

Santos Tacos, at 2501 Longhorn Trail in Crowley, scored an 11, but did not pass its inspection after it was cited for improper disposal of waste water, no storage, unapproved thawing method procedures and lack of screens on windows. The taco spot is required to fix all of its citations before it can be inspected again.

Burger Street at 2902 Highway 121 in Bedford was also cited for repeat issues, including not having a food manager certificate and no current food handler cards. The restaurant is required to submit its certifications to Tarrant County health inspectors after they’re obtained.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for July 3rd - July 9th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.