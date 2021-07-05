Tarrant County Sen. Jane Nelson will not seek reelection to Texas Senate in 2022

Longtime Texas Senator Jane Nelson, a Flower Mound Republican, is not seeking reelection in 2022.

“It has been a great honor to represent our community in the Texas Senate. I promised to listen, work hard, and deliver results and have strived to fulfill that pledge. Our accomplishments have improved the lives of Texans, which makes me proud,” said Senator Nelson said in a statement. “I love my constituents, my staff, and my colleagues in the Senate and owe them, as well as my family, a debt of gratitude. As this chapter closes, you can count on me to keep working to build a better Texas.”

Nelson is serving her 10th term after being elected to the Senate in 1992. She was the the 10th woman and the third Republican woman elected to the chamber, according to her office. Nelson currently chairs the Finance committee, the group of lawmakers tasked with crafting state budget.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.