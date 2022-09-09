Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies seize enough pure Fentanyl for 1 million fatal doses

One person was arrested Tuesday after the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office found the largest amount of pure, uncut Fentanyl ever seized by deputies in Tarrant County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The person had more than 2,000 grams of pure, uncut Fentanyl, capable of more than 1 million fatal doses, according to the release. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the person arrested.

Deputies, the sheriff’s office SWAT team and tactical medics with Fort Worth police executed a search warrant on a Tarrant County residence on Tuesday and discovered the drugs, according to the release. Authorities also seized four firearms, three vehicles and more than $48,000.