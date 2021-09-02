Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect in aggravated robbery near Haslet

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an aggravated robbery suspect who took money from both cash registers at the Texaco Travel Plaza at 13200 U.S. Highway 287 near Haslet about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The man who robbed the store is described as about 6 feet tall with a slender build and a tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to the sheriff’s office. Security camera footage shows him wearing a black T-shirt and gray or green pants and holding a black handgun.

After running out of the store, the suspect was seen heading southeast.

Anyone with additional information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1270.