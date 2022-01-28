Tarrant County tax office notifies taxpayers about payment processing error

An online payment processing error resulted in incorrect amounts being taken from the bank or credit card accounts of about 500 people, the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office said Friday.

Wendy Burgess, the county’s tax collector-assessor, said in a statement the errors affected people who made payments between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23. Almost everyone affected has been contacted by the office and had their transactions completed, Burgess said Friday.

Those who have not heard from Burgess’ office are urged to check their banking or credit card accounts to ensure the correct payment was debited.

Burgess said no personal information was breached and that her team is trying to make all the corrections before the end of the month.

“We work for the people and it is our duty to make sure that everyone is treated equally, fairly and honestly,” she said.

The errors were made by Payconnexion, an electronic payment service run by J.P. Morgan Chase. Burgess she is tryinig to find out what happened.

Those who see discrepancies can call the tax office at 817-884-1100 to get the problem fixed, the statement said.