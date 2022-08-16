Tarrant County wants to maintain property tax rate, but you’ll likely pay more
Tarrant County wants to keep the tax rate the same heading into the next fiscal year, but homeowners will pay more to fund a $916 million budget in 2023.
The owner of a $350,000 home would pay $802 in county taxes under the proposed tax rate of 22.9 cents per $100 of property valuation. Residential accounts increased by an average of 14.6% in 2022, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District, so taxes on that same home could have been as low as $729 a year ago. Some would see a smaller tax increase if their home value didn’t increase as much.
The county said its tax rate will raise property taxes by 12.4%, or $61.8 million, though $11.2 million of that is coming from new property.
County commissioners unanimously approved the proposed rate as a record vote at their Tuesday meeting, but the final rate won’t be decided until Sept. 13. They could lower the rate at time but can’t go higher.