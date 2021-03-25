Tarrant jail fails inspection after state finds 140 inmates were not given ‘dayroom time’

The Tarrant County jail was found to not be in compliance with state standards during an inspection in March, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The commission found that 140 inmates were not given their one hour of ‘”dayroom time” as required by jail standards. This happened on 93 separate days between September and February, according to the state’s report.

No other details were on the inspection documentation. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

This is the second time that the jail has failed their certification check in the last year. In May, state investigators found that jailers missed three of their 20 minute inmate checks, leaving a man alone for nearly an hour, according to documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. That man died by suicide.

The jail submitted a plan of action outlining how it would resolve the issue almost immediately after having its certification revoked, Brandon Wood, the commission’s executive director said at the time.

Then, a Texas Rangers investigation found that two jailers continued to miss checks before Javonte Myers was found dead in June. Those jailers were indicted criminally for lying on their paperwork and skipping 20 checks after Sheriff Bill Waybourn requested a criminal investigation.