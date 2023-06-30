Tarrant judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Arlington nun accused of breaking chastity vow

A Tarrant County judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday filed by a Carmelite nun who sued Bishop Michael Olson and the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth over his investigation into a report that she broke her chastity vow with a priest.

Judge Don Cosby of the 67th District Court ruled that the court did not have jurisdiction in the case. In a hearing on Tuesday, church officials argued that the investigation was a church matter.

The lawsuit was filed by the Rev. Mother Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach and Sister Francis Therese of the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington.

They sought $1 million, alleging that Olson defamed her, invaded their privacy and stole personal electronic devices after he received reports of Gerlach’s transgressions. She has denied the allegations. Sister Francis Therese alleged the bishop took the devices and “stole” information pertaining to the monastery.

