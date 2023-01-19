Tarrant property tax deadline nears to avoid penalties and interest. How to pay your bill

The last day to pay 2022 property taxes to avoid penalty and interest is Jan. 31, the Tarrant County Tax Office announced Thursday.

All eight Tarrant County Tax Office locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Property taxes can be paid online at taxonline.tarrantcounty.com/TaxPayer or over the phone at 817-884-1110.

Payments made by mail must be postmarked by Jan. 31 to avoid penalty and interest.

Call 817-884-1100 or email taxoffice@tarrantcountytx.gov with questions.