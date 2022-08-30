Tarrant prosecutors lied repeatedly, committed perjury in death penalty case, DA says

Two former Tarrant County prosecutors lied and committed perjury in a death penalty case more than a decade ago, says District Attorney Sharen Wilson in a request for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to grant the man a new punishment trial.

Paul David Storey has been on Texas’ death row since 2008. He was found guilty of fatally shooting a 28-year-old assistant manager of a miniature golf course during a robbery in 2006.

The two former prosecutors, Christy Jack and Robert Foran, committed “serious … prosecutorial malfeasance,” Wilson’s motion says.

Jack lied during the punishment phase of Storey’s trial. She told the jury that the victim’s family believed that the death penalty was appropriate for Storey. However, Jonas Cherry’s parents made clear to the prosecutors that they did not want Storey to be sentenced to death. Jack never disclosed that to the defense attorneys or during any of Storey’s appeals.

Storey’s death sentence was later affirmed during an appeal, and both his state and federal requests for a new trial had been denied. Storey was originally sentenced to death on April 12, 2017. However, his request for a stay, based on malfeasance from the prosecutor during his trial, was approved.

Now, Wilson has filed a motion that asks for the appeals court to grant Storey a new punishment trial, which could move Storey off of death row. It appears as if this is the first time Wilson has asked for Storey’s sentence to be reconsidered. She could not be immediately reached Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Jack and Foran’s alleged misconduct has been aired in court. In 2018, Tarrant County Judge Everett Young recommended that Storey’s sentence be changed to life without parole because of the former prosecutors’ actions.

The higher court denied the appeal, despite an impassioned plea from the victim’s parents that asked the court to let him live.

This is a developing story.