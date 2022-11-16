Tarrytown shooting: Jury finds man guilty of killing woman in apartment

A homeless man was convicted Wednesday on all counts in the 2018 fatal shooting of a woman in her Tarrytown apartment.

Jurors took less than four hours over two days to find Cynell Brown guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in the killing of Jessica Wiltse, a 34-year-old mother who was shot twice at close range on Feb. 27, 2018, in her kitchen at Sleepy Hollow Gardens, an apartment complex on White Plains Road.

Prosecutors Nadine Nagler and John O'Rourke used cellphone records, store receipts and DNA to prove Brown had spent the night there and that a suitcase and a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun left nearby shortly after the killing belonged to him.

Jessica Wiltse, 34, was fatally shot in her Tarrytown home on Feb. 27, 2018

Items in the suitcase gave detectives Brown's name and cellphone number, which they used to track him to Port Authority in Manhattan that night. He was arrested at the ticket counter before he could get on a bus to Delaware. The gun matched the two shell casings found in the kitchen and Brown's DNA was on the gun.

Eric Wiltse, the victim's father, attended much of the trial but was not there for the verdict. He said in a phone interview a short time later that he was gratified by the verdict but "the reality hits home now that nothing will bring Jessica back."

His daughter had battled drug addiction and was on medical leave at the time from her job as an office manager. Her sons were not at the apartment at the time of the killing.

Eric Wiltse said he believed he saw Brown in the apartment when he went to visit his daughter a few weeks before the shooting but wasn't introduced to him. He suspects the motive for the killing "is buried with my daughter."

Defense lawyer Angelo MacDonald called no witnesses and urged jurors Tuesday morning to find reasonable doubt in the prosecution's mostly circumstantial case. He wanted them to believe that while Brown may have been the man seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting there was insufficient proof that he was the one who had killed Wiltse.

He mainly focused on a neighbor who heard gunshots and immediately observed a man kicking Wiltse's door to get out, highlighting that she did not see him with a suitcase. But another neighbor testified about hearing a rolling suitcase on the pavement after she too heard gunshots.

Nagler said in her closing arguments that it was "frankly absurd" for the defense to suggest that there was someone else in the complex matching the same description at the time of the killing.

"We know we have the right guy. He is the right guy," she said, referencing the defendant.

The suitcase was found near a bus stop outside the complex and the gun was in a garbage can there. A video from a passing bus showed Brown with the suitcase before he flagged down a passing cab.

The cab driver and her son testified about taking Brown to Yonkers and that he dumped some items out the window on the way. She led police to that location and they found a plastic bag with cocaine and marijuana. Prosecutors said it was likely that Brown had been supplying drugs to Wiltse but they could not offer what led to the killing.

The cab driver's son, who was 13 at the time, said the passenger twice told a woman on the phone that he had just killed someone. He did not tell police that when they interviewed him later in the day, only revealing the conversation this summer when he was contacted about testifying.

MacDonald suggested the boy had made it up to "be important." But Nagler said the teenager's explanation for why he hadn't – that he was young and scared to have been in the presence of a killer – was credible and jurors should believe it.

Brown was also convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Westchester County Judge George Fufidio scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12. Brown, who remains at the county jail, faces a minimum of 15 years to life and a maximum of 25 years to life.

Eric Wiltse said he'll remain haunted by the image of his daughter gasping for air and managing to tell first responders that she could not breathe, as they testified at the trial.

"The whole thing is a tragedy that someone from a troubled background would take the life of such a beautiful person," he said. "Hopefully he won't see the light of day again."

