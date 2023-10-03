Tartaglione murder co-conspirator sentenced to time served after helping investigators

The man who helped ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione bury the bodies of the four men killed after a drug deal went bad in 2016 got the break he sought Tuesday when he was sentenced to just the seven years he has already served since his arrest in the case.

Marcos Cruz had faced a minimum of 10 years up to life in prison when he pleaded guilty in 2017 to drug conspiracy and accessory to murder charges in the Orange County quadruple homicide.

But he provided some of the crucial testimony that led a jury this year to convict Tartaglione of the four killings and Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey cited his significant cooperation in asking U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas for leniency. Poignantly, two relatives of the victims' said in court that they were not mad at Cruz. They thanked him for leading investigators to the bodies and helping them get justice for their loved ones.

"I am thankful to him for having told the truth," Celia Luna, the sister of the one intended victim, Martin Luna, said in Spanish through an interpreter. "I know we all make mistakes and my brother made a mistake... I know sometimes we are driven by fear and that leads us to bad decisions."

Cruz, a Mexican citizen, remains in custody as a result of an ICE detainer and is expected to be deported as a result of his conviction.

Tartaglione was a retired Briarcliff Manor police officer running an animal rescue operation and selling steroids in 2015.

Cruz was working as a farmhand for Tartaglione on his rented property in Mount Hope when he introduced his boss to his friend Martin Luna that summer.

A plan to buy drugs in Texas and sell them in Florida was hatched, with Cruz, who had no criminal record, acting as the go-between hoping for a big payday. The first effort went without a hitch. But when Luna returned to Texas to buy more kilos of cocaine, he claimed that his contacts took the money without providing the drugs.

Efforts to get the money back were unsuccessful in early 2016 and Luna eventually broke off contact.

Tartaglione, convinced Luna had stolen the money himself, sent two hulking enforcers, Joseph Biggs and ex-Haverstraw cop Gerard Benderoth, to find him. When they couldn’t, Luna’s boss Jason Sullivan arranged for him to go to a bar owned by Tartaglione’s brother in Chester under the ruse that there was construction work to be done.

Luna arrived at the Likquid Lounge on April 11, 2016, but he was not alone. He had brought his nephew Miguel Luna, his niece's husband Urbano Santiago, and family friend Hector Gutierrez.

According to trial testimony, the four were held at the bar before Tartaglione strangled Martin Luna with a zip-tie.

Cruz was summoned to identify the other three men. He told Tartaglione he shouldn’t release them because they would go to police.

Tartaglione took Luna’s body to his property. Biggs and Benderoth drove the three other men there, and they were each shot in the head. Cruz helped bury the bodies the next day and also helped Biggs and Benderoth in an unsuccessful effort to find the car the four victims had arrived in so they could move it as far from the bar as possible.

Police and the families searched for the victims for months. Hours after investigators confronted Cruz in December 2016 he led them to the gravesite. It was the break they needed, Comey said, as his cooperation led to more evidence and the eventual cooperation of Biggs and Sullivan.

Benderoth committed suicide, shooting himself in his car in March 2017 as FBI agents approached to arrest him.

Comey said it was understandable that Cruz feared for his life as he knew the plot to kidnap and kill Luna was going forward. And she agreed that Tartaglione was almost certainly testing him when he asked Cruz at the bar if the three men should be released, saying if he hadn't passed that test he'd have been the fifth victim.

But his biggest failing, she said, was when he left the bar he did not reach out to police, which could have saved the three men. She said Karas should consider that but his transgressions should be outweighed by his substantial assistance.

"It was extraordinary," Comey said. "It came in his mind at the risk of death."

Defense lawyer Dominick Porco said one incredible thing about the case was that both the government and the victims' families had seemingly forgiven Cruz. The only one who did not was the defendant himself, who will continue to be haunted by his actions long after any sentence the judge imposed, Porco said.

When it was his turn to speak, Cruz repeatedly said he was sorry and asked to victims' families for forgiveness "for all the suffering I have caused you". He had turned from the defense table to address them, which Karas later said was the appropriate sign of respect for a group of people who had shown so much "class and courage" over the years.

Earlier, Marcela Sosa, whose daughter was married to Santiago, told Cruz that if he thought the family was angry at him he was wrong.

"You were in the wrong place at the wrong time," she told him in Spanish. "You had nothing to do with (killing them). If the judge gives you the chance to start over again, start off right. For your children."

Karas agreed with Comey that Cruz, the first defendant in the case to be sentenced, was the least culpable of the four and that he was the key witness the jury relied on.

"That walk to the grave was the path to accountability," Karas said. "He gave them the roadmap."

Biggs and Sullivan are scheduled for sentencing next month. Tartaglione's new lawyers are preparing a motion seeking to overturn the verdict and his sentencing has been postponed until at least late November.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Tartaglione murders conspirator sentenced to time served for role