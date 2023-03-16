Tartaglione was the 'perfect fall guy' in quadruple homicide, ex-cop's defense says

Ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione was so enraged by what he thought was the theft of $200,000 by a double-crossing partner in a cocaine trafficking operation that he strangled the man with a zip tie and then participated in the execution-style slaying of the victim's two nephews and a friend because they were witnesses, a federal prosecutor said Thursday at the start of Tartaglione's trial on murder and drug conspiracy charges.

"Who is responsible for these murders? That man, Nicholas Tartaglione,' Assistant United States Attorney Jacob Fiddelman told jurors in opening statements. "He and his enforcers executed the witnesses...The defendant is a murderer who is responsible for the brutal deaths of four people."

But a lawyer for Tartaglione said he was uninvolved in any cocaine trafficking, that the cooperating witnesses who will describe the 2016 quadruple homicide had "powerful motives to lie" and will testify about a narrative crafted by federal and state law enforcement authorities convinced Tartaglione was guilty after the four victims disappeared.

"It wasn't the investigation that led to their conclusion; it was the conclusion that steered the investigation," Aida Leisenring told the jury, adding later that the "people responsible are the government's own witnesses ... If their deed was ever uncovered, Mr. Tartaglione was the perfect fall guy."

In 2015, Tartaglione was running animal rescue operations from a 160-acre rental property on Old Mountain Road in Mount Hope. He was living off a disability pension, car sales and the sale of steroids to fellow bodybuilders.

The cocaine conspiracy began, Fiddelman told the jury, when a farmhand of Tartaglione's, Marcos Cruz, introduced him to Martin Luna, who ran a construction business in Middletown.

The plan was for Luna to take $200,000 from Tartaglione, buy cocaine in Texas and have his construction partner, Jason Sullivan, store thedrugs in his Florida home and arrange for the drugs to be sold there. And then with the proceeds the process would be repeated.

But the second time Luna went to Texas, he claimed that approximately $250,000 was stolen. Tartaglione had an associate and fellow bodybuilder, Joseph Biggs, try to pressure Luna to repay the money. When Luna broke off communication, Tartaglione determined he had been double crossed, Fiddelman said.

He used Sullivan to help him trap Luna. Sullivan told Luna that there were a series of construction estimates to get done in Orange County on April 11, 2016. But the last one was fake. It was an estimate at the Likquid Lounge, a strip mall bar in Chester owned by Tartaglione's brother.

But when Luna arrived that day he had three others with him, his nephews, Miguel Luna and Urbano Santiago, and family friend Hector Gutierrez, all three of whom, Fiddelman said, had nothing to do with the cocaine conspiracy and "were in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Biggs and another bodybuilder, ex-Haverstraw cop Gerard Benderoth, were waiting for Luna at the bar and restrained all four at gunpoint, Fiddelman said. Tartaglione then arrived and beat and screamed at Martin Luna in the bathroom for over an hour, even bringing one of the nephews in to

Finally, Fiddelman said, Tartaglione strangled Luna with a zip tie and drove his body to the Mount Hope property. Fiddelman said the other enforcers then brought the three other men to the property where each was forced to kneel on the ground and were each shot in the back of the head, one by Biggs, who then turned the gun over to Tartaglione, Fiddelman said.

Cruz, who allegedly helped bury the four men and filled in the large grave, led authorities to the site. The bodies were dug up on Dec. 20, 2016, the day after Tartaglione's arrest.

The jury will hear from Biggs, Cruz and Sullivan but not Benderoth. He shot himself in his car in Haverstraw on March 8, 2017, as FBI agents were approaching to arrest him.

Leisenring acknowledged that Tartaglione sold steroids but insisted he wasn't involved in the cocaine trafficking. He surfaced in the case only because a car he had given Cruz that Cruz gave Martin Luna was pulled over in Houston for speeding and police found a dug-out tire that .... When they learned the owner of the car was still listed as Tartaglione, and that he was the subject of a New York state police investigation into steroid sales, they began a cocaine trafficking investigation dubbed "Operation Italiano Burros", Leisenring said, with Tartaglione the suspected ringleader and Luna and Santiago the drug mules.

Tartaglione had a checkered career in law enforcement, working first in Mount Vernon for just a year in 1993 before transferring to a job in his native Yonkers. But he lasted there for just 13 weeks and took a job in Pawling, where he fought to form a police union before leaving in early 1996 and joining the Briarcliff Manor Police Department.

He faced perjury charges three years later over a DWI arrest he had made. He was acquitted in the criminal case but fired on departmental charges. However the village was forced to bring him back in 2003 when he sued over the dismissal.

During that time he faced an FBI probe related to allegations of excessive force but was never charged. The village did pay out $1.1 million in settlements over a local gadfly's federal lawsuits alleging he had been roughed up by Tartaglione on more than one occasion.

Tartaglione worked just several months in 2003 before injuring his elbow when it was hit by a passing. He never returned to active duty and retired on disability in 2008. He later won a ruling that he had become fit to work again but was never hired.

Fiddelman acknowledged that the government's key witnesses are criminals, one, Biggs, even a murderer, who had all pleaded guilty in the ase and were testifying in hopes of more lenient sentences.

But he told jurors their job would be to determine "not whether you like these men or what they have done but whether they are telling the truth

And he said their testimony would corroborate other key evidence in the case. That includes surveillance video from outside the bar, cell phone data tracing the route the key players took between the bar and the Mount Hope property and blood found on the baseboard of the bathroom floor that matched Martin Luna's DNA.

Leisenring countered that the DNA would be unreliable because police had mishandled evidence, allowing for cross-contamination. And she suggested that the cell phone data had been "cherry-picked" to fit the government's narrative.

For three years Tartaglione faced the spectre of the death penalty until U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland decided late last year that prosecutors would no longer pursue capital punishment in the case. If convicted, Tartaglione faces life in prison.

The trial before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas resumes Friday and is expected to last about a month.

