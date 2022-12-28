Taryn Heath to head Ohio judicial association in 2023

Taryn L. Heath

CANTON ‒ Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Taryn L. Heath is the 2023 president of the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association board of trustees.

She was sworn in by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, a longtime friend and fellow Miami University alum.

The group's membership includes all general division judges of the state’s common pleas courts, with a mission "to improve the law, the legal system, and the effective administration of justice."

Heath has been a member of the organization since she took the bench in 2007.

Heath, a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High in Louisville, earned a bachelor's degree in public administration from Miami University before she graduated from law school at the University of Akron.

She has 40 years' experience in the legal system, with stints as a Canton Municipal Court magistrate, private practice attorney, assistant attorney general and prosecutor.

Heath serves on various boards, including as a member of the Ohio Attorney General’s Task Force on Criminal Justice and Mental Illness Subcommittee on Veteran Treatment Courts and Military Affairs.

She frequently lectures on ethics, professionalism, and veteran issues for the Ohio Judicial College, as well as other professional groups

“I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of Stark County and Ohio’s judiciary," Heath said in a press release. "Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association provides exceptional educational opportunities for common pleas judges and advocates for policy and procedural changes on behalf of its members ... "

Heath added that a statewide conference of common pleas judges will be held in Canton in June.

