Tarzana man accused of dismembering wife, in-laws makes 1st court appearance
Samuel Haskell IV, the Tarzana man accused of killing his wife and in-laws and then dismembering at least one of their bodies, made his first court appearance Friday, although his arraignment will take place next month. Haskell, the son of a Hollywood executive whose name he shares, stood shirtless in court Friday morning where he was informed that he was going to continue to be held without bail. Originally expected to be an arraignment hearing in which the 35-year-old would be officially informed of his charges, his arraignment was instead postponed to Jan. 12, 2024. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Dec. 8, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/man-accused-of-dismembering-wife-in-laws-makes-court-appearance/