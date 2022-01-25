🌱 TA's New Head Of School + Northport Council + Chili Cook-Off

Rise and shine, people of Tuscaloosa! Ryan Phillips here with your Tuesday edition of the Tuscaloosa Daily.

Former Bama walk-on accused of sexual assault.

New Head of School at TA.

Northport takes on violent crime.

Our Shout Out for this Tuesday morning goes to Beckie Share, who was announced as the next Head of School at Tuscaloosa Academy on Monday. Share comes to Tuscaloosa Academy from Benedict Day School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where she currently serves as its Head of School. She will assume her new role on July 1, but will be on campus beginning in April.

Tuscaloosa Academy

Patch has confirmed that a former University of Alabama football walk-on and son of a Tuscaloosa city councilman is the focus of an ongoing sexual assault investigation. (Tuscaloosa Patch) A third suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northport apartment complex that resulted in the death of a Tuscaloosa County High School student. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Two men, including a Northport resident, were killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Reform, authorities have confirmed. No arrests had been announced by the publication deadline of this newsletter. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Northport City Council voted Monday to move forward on a contentious proposed townhome development, which follows months of pushback from residents of the nearby Northwood Lake subdivision. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

The City of Northport is looking to take additional measures to combat violent crime, following the city's most recent fatal shooting last week that resulted in the death of a high school student. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

"Together for Creativity" @ Paul R. Jones Gallery (More)

“Shaken By the Roots” @ University of Alabama Gallery (More)

Trivia @ Mellow Mushroom (More)

DCH Health System reported 29 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, bringing its overall inpatient total (155) to its highest point since Sept. 1, 2021. (More)

The University of Alabama reported that 393 of its students on its Tuscaloosa campus tested positive for COVID-19 for the testing period of Jan. 17-23, in addition to 129 employees. (More)

Looking for a way to warm up from the cold? Then check out the 2022 Tuscaloosa Chili Cook-Off, which is set for Saturday, Jan. 29 at Black Warrior Brewing Co. in downtown Tuscaloosa. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



The City of Tuscaloosa and Mayor Walt Maddox on Monday announced that the 2022 Mayor's Cup 5K for Pre-K will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m. in downtown Tuscaloosa. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

As the coronavirus pandemic roars on, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced that all 67 of the state's counties are listed under the "high risk" category for the spread of COVID-19. (Birmingham Patch)

- Tuscaloosa City Schools To Resume Normal Operations After Break (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread)

- Winn-Dixie pharmacies to distribute free N95 masks (William Thornton, AL.com)

- BBJ unveils NextGEN winners for 2021 (Stephanie Rebman, Birmingham Business Journal)

- Northport leader proposes warming stations for residents (Shanaya Daughtrey, WVUA 23 News)

- Trial begins in accuser’s defamation case against Roy Moore (Associated Press)

- Speaker announces changes, appointments in House committee structure (Alabama Political Reporter)

- Community college system sees enrollment increase (Heather Gann, Alabama Daily News)

