Taser used in foot chase

Jan. 23—VALDOSTA — A police officer used a Taser to control a subject Saturday after a chase.

Around 11 p.m., a caller to E911 said a vehicle was acting suspiciously in her neighborhood, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

When an officer arrived in the Pinedale Drive area, he saw a car matching the caller's description. As he spoke with the car's occupants, one of the passengers ran from the vehicle, the statement said.

After a short pursuit, the subject fell to the ground and reached into his shirt pocket; the officer used his Taser at that point, police said.

After the subject was handcuffed, the policeman found a firearm that had been reported stolen in Ohio. The suspect also had an active arrest warrant.

The suspect — described as a 46-year-old Valdosta man — was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement office, the police statement said.

