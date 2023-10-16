Tasered Braintree man died from cocaine complication, coroner told

A 29-year-old man who was Tasered by police died moments later from complications related to cocaine ingestion, an inquest heard.

Sali Byberi, a father-of-three, died in Braintree, Essex, on 21 November.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had previously said a Taser was discharged "multiple times" after he resisted being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned until a later date.

The coroner in Chelmsford was told a forensic post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as "complications resulting from acute cocaine toxicity".

The IOPC watchdog previously said two Essex Police officers were called to a disturbance in Clockhouse Way at about 11:30 GMT on the Monday in question.

Mr Byberi "allegedly assaulted an officer" while police attempted to speak to the people involved and a Taser was discharged when he resisted arrest, the IOPC said.

Investigators said he "became unwell", paramedics were called and he was pronounced dead at the scene at about 13:15.

Mr Byberi was the manager of a family car-wash business in Sudbury, Suffolk, and had three children with partner Leonora Mafra.

Last year, his sister Eli Sokolaj described him as loving, hardworking, outgoing and generous.

"We've so many questions and all we hope, for now at least, is that we can get some answers," she said.

According to Home Office figures, conducted energy devices (CEDs) - commonly known as Tasers - were deployed 34,276 times by police in England and Wales in 2021-22 and were discharged in 3,175 of those incidents.

