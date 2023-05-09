Tasered man is charged after dogs shot dead by police

The man was arrested after the incident in Limehouse, in east London

A man, whose two dogs were shot dead by police in east London, after they allegedly bit a woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

Louie Turnbull, 46, was charged with two offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act, following the incident which was filmed and went viral on social media.

Mr Turnbull was arrested on Sunday after police were called to Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets where a woman reported that she and her pet dog had been attacked by two other dogs that were dangerously out of control.

The woman, who reported the attack, was understood to have suffered a bite wound but did not require hospital treatment. Both dogs were destroyed by the police and a man was Tasered before being arrested.

During the incident witnesses could be heard shouting at the police and demanding to know why they had destroyed the dogs.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "The owner of the dogs was arrested at the scene. Police Taser was discharged. He was taken into custody."

The spokesman added that Mr Turnbull of no fixed address had been charged with being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control and being in possession of a dog whilst disqualified from owning or keeping a dog.

He was due to appear before Thames magistrates court.

The spokesman went on: “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have conducted a thorough review of the incident, including all of the available body worn footage, and are satisfied that there are no concerns around officer conduct.”

