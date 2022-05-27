When Will TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) Breakeven?

TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. TasFoods Limited processes, manufactures, and sells Tasmanian-made food products in Australia and internationally. The AU$28m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$11m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on TasFoods' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering TasFoods, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$1.3m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 83% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of TasFoods' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

