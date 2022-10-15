Tasha K Ordered To Pay $4 Million To Cardi B In Defamation Case
YouTuber Tasha K has been ordered to pay $4 million to Cardi B or secure a bond covering the entire amount. The latest development in the defamation case comes after a judge ruled against Tasha in January, saying the gossip blogger made damaging claims about the Grammy-winning artist.
Tasha K, legally known as LaTasha Kebe, is now in the process of appealing her case, Billboard reports. The judge said the YouTuber can only pause the judgement if she posts a supersedeas, which is a bond covering the entire amount. The money will be awarded to Cardi if Tasha loses her appeal.
Cardi filed her lawsuit in 2019, saying Tasha has engaged in a “malicious campaign” to damage the artist’s reputation. One of Tasha’s videos, cited in the lawsuit, states that Cardi performed sex acts “with beer bottles on f**king stripper stages.”
Attorneys also said the blogger made numerous other damaging claims, including statements about Cardi contracting herpes, working as prostitute, cheating on her husband and using drugs.
In the ruling in January, the judge held Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
After being ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees, Tasha appealed the verdict. The YouTuber said the judge withheld key details from jurors and it was a “very lopsided” trial.