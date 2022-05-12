Tasheen Williams' killing leads to charges against two Mount Vernon gang members

Two gang members have been indicted on federal racketeering charges that include allegations that one fatally shot a man in Mount Vernon four years ago after getting the gun from the other.

James Bazemore, 48, is charged with murder in aid of racketeering in the April 30, 2018, death of Tasheen Williams, who was slain on Union Avenue around dismissal time at a nearby school. Prosecutors allege that Bazemore stalked Williams after getting the gun from Jared El Mujaahid.

According to the indictment, Bazemore and El Mujaahid were members of Big Paper, a "criminal enterprise" in Mount Vernon that was engaged in drug dealing and assaults between 2017 and 2020. Before giving Bazemore the gun, according to the indictment, El Mujaahid identified the 37-year-old Williams to him as a rival of Big Paper.

Health: New York ranks among worst nationally in hospital safety during COVID

Worker shortage: Thousands of elderly, disabled New Yorkers rely on home care

Education: 'Culture wars' turn school boards into political battlegrounds

Both men are charged with racketeering conspiracy and are currently in federal custody on other cases. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the charges on Thursday.

El Mujaahid, 34, is a father of four serving a 70-month sentence after pleading guilty last year to gun trafficking charges for selling three guns to an informant working with Yonkers police in January 2019.

Bazemore is awaiting federal trial on charges that he was a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested in February 2020 after his parole officer found a loaded gun in his Bronx home. He had been on parole for a robbery conviction.

Twitter: @jonbandler

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon gang members charged in 2018 slaying of Tasheen Williams