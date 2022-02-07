Task of finding fair jury begins in theater shooting trial of Curtis Reeves

All you need to know about the Pasco theater shooting

DADE CITY — Eight years have passed since Curtis Reeves pulled out a handgun and shot a man dead at a Wesley Chapel movie theater. As he walked into a courtroom Monday to stand trial in the slaying, the 79-year-old retired police captain held a cane in one hand and his wife’s hand in the other.

Reeves smiled when he looked up and saw the back row filled with friends and relatives.

Reeves faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and second-degree murder and a sentence of up to life in prison if he’s convicted. Even a lesser sentence, at his age, could mean spending the rest of his life behind bars.

A pool of 50 potential jurors were queued up outside the Pasco County East Courthouse in Dade City by 7:30 a.m. One was a former assistant public defender. Another came dressed in the county’s neon orange “Solid Waste” jumpsuit.

Early on, it became clear it would be difficult to find a juror who hadn’t heard about the shooting. Reeves shot and killed Chad Oulson, 43, and injured his wife during a confrontation Jan. 13, 2014, that began with Oulson’s texting during the previews at the Cobb Grove 16 Theater.

Most jurors raised a hand when asked if they knew about the case. That means Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Susan Barthle must question each prospect, one by one, to determine if they can be unbiased.

Reeves’ shoulders drooped as Barthle questioned the first potential juror, who said she remembered hearing about the case in the news and on Facebook. She only skimmed through articles, she said, but it was enough for her to form an opinion.

”I just feel like he shot a guy and if you kill someone that’s murder,” juror number 3 told the court. “He’s already guilty.”

It was enough for the judge to let her go. Eight of the next nine jurors gave similar answers.

Barthle said jury selection is expected to take three days, which means opening statements in the case could come as soon as Thursday.

Oulson’s widow, Nicole Oulson, didn’t attend the court session Monday but is expected to take the stand once the trial begins. She was shot in the hand as she reached out to her husband by the bullet that killed him.

The couple were sitting in front of Reeves and his wife when Reeves leaned forward and asked Oulson to stop texting. Reeves left the theater, returned, and the argument escalated. Oulson stood and threw a bag of popcorn in Reeves’ face. Reeves drew a handgun and fired a single shot.

Reeves has said he feared for his life. His attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.