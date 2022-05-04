Task force agents report seizure of 1,064 fentanyl pills in rural Kasota

May 4—KASOTA — Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force reportedly seized 1,064 fentanyl pills from a rural Kasota storage locker Wednesday.

The task force previously arrested Geramy Durrell Hopson, 36, of Mankato, in late April after seizing two firearms and fentanyl pills from him. While he was out on bail on a felon in possession of a firearm charge, GPS monitoring indicated he visited the storage locker Tuesday.

Agents arrested Hopson after seizing the pills from the locker, according to a press release, and he faces felonies for controlled substance sales and possession. He's in Blue Earth County jail due to the investigation beginning in Mankato.

The fentanyl pills, known as Mbox 30, are reportedly made to look like 30-milligram, oxycodone prescription medication. They have a "30" stamped on one side and an "M" with a square around it on the other side.

