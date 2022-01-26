New task force aids in 200 arrests

Jan. 26—A recently-formed Howard County Sheriff's Department task force aided in more than 200 drug and violent crime-related arrests last year, according to numbers presented Tuesday by Sheriff Jerry Asher.

The task force made 202 arrests between July 2021 and December 2021, along with seizing over 12.8 pounds of illegal drugs, including 4,751.1 grams of marijuana, 535.48 grams of methamphetamine, 154.4 grams of fentanyl, 127.1 grams of heroin and 73.8 grams of cocaine. Additionally, the task force seized $87,344.62 in cash and confiscated 75 total firearms from felons.

"I think it's been a great start to this, and I think (the statistics) are very impressive," Asher said. "One of the things we want to harp on is getting guns off the street. We know we have a lot of shootings in Kokomo ... getting those guns off the streets so they're not used in crimes is a great thing for us."

The task force is compiled of five sheriff's deputies and works in tandem with officers from the Kokomo Police Department and Indiana State Police, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency and Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency and Howard County Community Corrections.

Asher presented the task force statistics to the Howard County Council on Tuesday. The board's actions in the summer of 2020 allowed for the sheriff's department to dedicate five experienced deputies to the task force.

In July 2020, the county council approved the hiring of five new deputies through the acceptance of a $625,000 grant from the federal COPS Grant program. The grant covers 75% of a deputy's starting salary and benefits up to $125,000 per officer for three years; the county covers the remaining 25%. The grant requires recipients to cover the full cost of salary and benefits for all the new hires through the grant for at the very least a fourth year.

After the four years, the county can decide to keep the new positions or get rid of them either through budget cuts or attrition. At the time of the approval, county council members requested Asher give them periodic updates on the task force's activities to aid in the future funding decision.

Story continues

Deputy Alex Steele, one of the task force members, thanked the county council for making the task force possible.

"It's a huge help to this community," he said.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.