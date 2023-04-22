Task force arrests Detroit man after apartment search

Apr. 21—A Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after agents with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for an apartment at 501 Abigail Court in Morgantown.

Prior to the search, the criminal complaint said Jeffrey Allen Motley, 31, of Detroit, left the residence in a rental car.

Sergeant Z.T. Cooper, who filed the complaint, had also obtained a search warrant for the vehicle Motley was operating. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained Motley while officers executed the warrants.

During the search of the apartment task force members recovered over 10 grams of a white, chunky substance which tested positive for cocaine, and more than 15 grams of a white powder, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Motley was arrested and is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Court records show Motley was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Thursday and entered a not-guilty plea. Bond was set at $75, 000.

He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for April 28.

