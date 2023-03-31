Task Force arrests Lima man for cocaine possession

Mar. 31—LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff's Office announced that the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force seized 600 grams of suspected cocaine and $8541 when it served a warrant for Darius C. Bailey, 25, at a Lima residence, according to a press release Friday from the sheriff's office.

The release stated the task force served the narcotics-related search warrant at 1033 Sherman Ave. with assistance from the sheriff's office S.W.A.T. team and the American Township Police Department.

The release also stated that Bailey and his three-year-old son were present when the task force found the suspected cocaine and money, as well as a handgun, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and electronics. The task force seized everything found as evidence and charged Bailey with possession of cocaine.

He is currently being held at the Allen County Sheriff's Office Jail as the investigation continues.