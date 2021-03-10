Task Force case among indicted
Mar. 10—CATLETTSBURG — The suspect at the center of a North East Kentucky Drug Task Force raid late last month is among the baker's dozen of accused rouges indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Danny E. Hall, 42, of Ashland, was arrested Feb. 23 following an afternoon raid at the Four Seasons Motel on Winchester Avenue.
The task force — consisting of officers from the Ashland PD, Catlettsburg PD, Kentucky State Police and the Boyd County Sheriff's Department — had conducted surveillance and undercover buys in the lead-up to the bust, according to a statement released at the time of his arrest.
A grand jury last week charged Hall with three counts of first-offense heroin trafficking, two counts of second-offense meth trafficking greater than 2 grams, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
Boyd County Detention Center records show Hall remains jailed on a $10,000 bond.
If convicted, Hall could face between five and 10 years on each heroin charge, 10 to 20 years in prison for each meth charge, five to 10 on the gun charge and up to 90 days in jail on the weed charge.
All told, if each charge was stacked, Hall would face 35 to 70 years on those offenses.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation, typically of a felony. It is made by a grand jury, a group of everyday citizens who are called together to establish probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted last week:
—Ronald D. Davis, 58, of Argillite, on one count of first-offense DUI and one count of first-offense possession of heroin.
—Justin S. Davis, 36, of Ashland, on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of receiving a stolen firearm.
—Randi L. Davis, 31, of West Portsmouth, on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
—Joanna M. Caddell, 38, of Ashland, on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
—Darrell R. McDowell, 59, of Ashland, on one count of first-offense meth possession and one count of shoplifting less than $500.
—Chelsie Hicks, 28, of Ashland, on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
—Richard L. Boyd, 39, of Catlettsburg, on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
—Jeffrey Rood, 43, of Ashland, on a sole count of first-offense meth possession.
—Randy J. Kimbler, 42, of Vanceburg, on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
—James F. Hall, 49, of Ashland, on one count of second-offense meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
