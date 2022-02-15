New task force on case of human remains on Long Island beach

·1 min read

YAPHANK, N.Y. (AP) — A new interagency task force including investigators from the FBI, as well as state and local police departments, will try to solve the decade-old mystery of human remains found strewn along a New York beach highway, officials announced Tuesday.

The formation of the Gilgo Beach task force represents a renewed commitment to investigating the unsolved killings of mostly young women whose skeletal remains were found along a highway on Long Island, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

"As I said on Day One as police commissioner, I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or people responsible for these murders is a top priority,” Harrison, who took over the top job at the Suffolk County department last month, said in a news release.

The deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 have long stumped investigators, who are not certain whether one serial killer is responsible or several killers. Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Several of the bodies were found near the town of Gilgo Beach.

“The families of the victims discovered in areas around Gilgo Beach deserve answers and to see their loved ones’ killer, or killers, face justice," said Michael J. Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI in New York. “We will support this task force with the tools it needs to hopefully bring the investigation of these murders to a successful conclusion.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State's new COVID guidelines for schools suggest moving away from quarantines, contact tracing

    The guidance, which came out Friday, focuses on a 'more typical routine disease control model' than a pandemic response model.

  • Letters to the Editor: Fires are happening year-round. Hungry goats can help us

    Goats should be allowed to roam hard-to-reach hillsides near homes to clean up flammable brush and help prevent wildfires.

  • Telenor investors scrutinise Myanmar sale

    Several investors in Telenor are seeking assurances from the Norwegian telecoms company that customer data will be protected following the sale of its operations in Myanmar. Myanmar's military rulers have given the go-ahead for a local company, Shwe Byain Phyu, to own most of Telenor's business in the Southeast Asian country, under a deal to be finalised soon, Reuters reported on Friday. Some human rights groups have said the handover could put the data of 18 million people within the junta's reach, with several demonstrations held in Myanmar in recent days calling on Telenor to stop the sale altogether.

  • Putin 'ready to work further' with West on European security

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is ready to continue working with the West on security issues after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

  • Freedom Convoy: Trudeau plans to target truckers' cryptocurrency using new emergency powers

    Freedom Convoy: Trudeau plans to target truckers' cryptocurrency using new emergency powers

  • Biden to make remarks on growing threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    President Joe Biden will address the American public about the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, a risk of war that could have domestic and global

  • California bills target doctors, websites pushing vaccine misinformation

    The bills were introduced as part of an effort by a group of Democratic legislators who have been working to strengthen vaccination laws.

  • The coronavirus is here to stay. We now have a tool kit to live with it.

    When the pandemic began, the medical tool box was empty. There were no coronavirus vaccines, no treatments, not even tests to tell who was infected and who was not. For the past two years, scientists and doctors have been building and expanding an arsenal. None of these tools are silver bullets. They can't eliminate the coronavirus. But together, they can help turn the virus into a manageable risk, allowing people to hug relatives, go to the movies and travel without fear.Subscribe to The Post M

  • $30,000 Award Offered for Information on Road Rage Shooting of 9-year-old Girl

    Houston officials are offering a $30,000 award for information on a road rage incident that resulted in a critical injury of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant, per NBC News. Mayor Sylvester Turner initially offered $5,000 until Houston entrepreneur Tilman Fertitta donated an additional $25,000, reported ABC 13 News. The two are seeking information that could identify the shooter of the incident. Turner says people know who did it.

  • Next Pats: Jerod Mayo 'blew (Eagles) out of the water' in 2021 interview

    How likely is it that Jerod Mayo lands an NFL head coach job soon? FOX Sports' Jay Glazer shared one strong review of the Patriots assistant to Phil Perry on a new Next Pats Podcast.

  • China's potential mRNA COVID vaccine weaker against Omicron-study

    A Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate showed a sharper drop in neutralizing antibody activity against Omicron than against the non-mutated coronavirus in a small study, but a booster readily induced antibody production in animal tests, a research paper said. The ARCoV vaccine, jointly developed by the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS), Suzhou Abogen Biosciences and Walvax Biotechnology, is currently being tested in an international Phase III clinical trial. It is China's locally developed mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine candidate furthest along in trial progress.

  • Man sentenced to probation for destroying roadside memorial in Worth Twp.

    Thomas Koppel appeared in Sanilac County District Court Tuesday for his sentencing.

  • How to beat inflation at the grocery store

    Inflation continues to hit US grocery stores hard. Prices for groceries were 7.4% higher in January compared to a year before, the fastest year-over-year increase since 2008. Pantry staples that have stayed below the average increase include potatoes, cheese, tea, tomatoes, pasta, bread, ice cream, and fresh, processed and frozen vegetables.

  • New Cyber Onslaught Could Give Away Putin’s Next Big Move

    Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesUkraine’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Services websites were down Tuesday as the result of an apparent cyberattack, in what some fear could be just the latest Russian effort to cause confusion and disruption in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin weighs invading Ukraine.The banks, Privatbank and Oshadbank, are also under attack, Ukraine’s cybersecurity agency, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection warned Tuesday, with some users reportin

  • This Wall Street pro foresaw high inflation. Here’s what he thinks the Fed has to do

    Soaring U.S. inflation has stunned Washington and Wall Street. Few forecast the spike in prices, but one who did is economist Stephen Stanley. Here's how he thinks the Fed erred and what the central bank should do next.

  • Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with Palin, he would set aside its verdict on the grounds that she hadn’t proven the paper acted maliciously, something required in libel suits involving public figures. Palin, a onetime Republican vice presidential nominee, sued the newspaper in 2017 claiming it had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with an editorial about gun control published after a man opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

  • A woman lived with an undiagnosed heart defect for 50 years before a specialist identified it, and told her she needed open-heart surgery

    Claudia Norman never worried about her heart murmur. But at 50 she learned had been born with a rare heart condition and needed open-heart surgery.

  • Man arrested on cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz car

    "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.

  • Residents in ‘shock’ after convicted sex offender moves into San Diego neighborhood

    Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of Hawaii man inside his acupuncture practice

    Jon Tokuhara, 47, was found dead at his Honolulu business last month. The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and was given a $1 million bail.