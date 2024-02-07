Task force cracks down on AI election robocalls

(DENVER) — On Tuesday, Feb. 6, a warning letter was sent from The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force to Life Corporation, a company that allegedly scammed New Hampshire voters using AI to make calls sound like they were coming from political party officials.

According to the task force, it appeared that Life Corp was artificially generating the robocalls in an attempt to dissuade New Hampshire voters from participating in the primary election on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

According to the letter sent to Life Corporation, the task force is “focused on actively investigating and pursuing enforcement actions against various entities in the robocall ecosystem that are identified as being responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the country.”

The task force is made of 51 attorneys across multiple states and is led by the Attorneys General of Indiana, North Carolina, and Ohio. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is part of the task force.

“While this is one example far from Colorado,” Weiser said. “Voters need to be aware that artificial intelligence and other technology are making it easier than ever for bad actors to spread misinformation and disinformation.”

