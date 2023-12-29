Task force created to address migrant surge

TechCrunch

The advent of the internet combined with the ability to customize items such as clothing long ago created a revolution in marketing, especially for merchandise purposes. Benefiting from that long-term trend is SME-focused, customized merchandise startup Bizay, which has been able to raise a significant funding round, even in this relatively flat market of 2023. The round was led by previous lead investor Indico Capital Partners, which was once again joined by fellow Portugal investors Iberis Capital and Lince Capital.