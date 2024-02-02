New task force created nearly 40 years after the disappearance of Catherine ‘Cathy’ Malcolmson

A new task force has been created nearly 40 years after the disappearance of Catherine Malcolmson.

The Stow Police Department announced the creation of the task force to solely examine the 1985 disappearance a day before National Missing Persons Day, which is Saturday.

Catherine “Cathy” Malcolmson was reported missing on August. 13, 1985, while riding her bike to work in Hudson, authorities said.

According to police, the bike was discovered two years later in Hudson but there have been no substantial leads or developments.

“Cathy’s disappearance has always remained on the minds of our department members and this town,” said Chief Michael Sallese. “I am glad that we were given the opportunity to bring more attention to this case. There have been both technological and investigative advancements since her disappearance and we are looking forward to utilizing those tools. Our hope is that given the time that has passed, people who may not have come forward then will come forward with information now and we can finally get some answers as to what may have happened to Cathy.”

The task force is the department’s first solely dedicated to Cathy Malcolmson’s disappearance. The task force was created after Stow Police received funding through the Edward J. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. Overtime for the officers involved and the creation of a podcast focusing on Cathy’s disappearance and subsequent investigations will also be provided.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cathy’s disappearance to call the tip line at 978-897-4545, ext. 1985, or email the task force at: tipsforcathy@stow-ma.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW