Task Force Detectives find over 20lbs of illegal drugs in numerous locations in Trotwood

One person has been arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail after search warrants were served on numerous locations in Trotwood, according to a press release from the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force.

The FBI SWAT assisted Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force in executing the search warrants on Wednesday, the release said.

During the search, Task Force Detectives discovered;

Approximately 20 lbs of meth

Approximately 5 lbs of Fentanyl

Approximately 10,000 Fentanyl pills

A large quantity of U.S currency

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the press release said.



