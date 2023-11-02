Task force in Euclid waiting on funding approval to help curb gun violence

TechCrunch

Following Amazon's adoption of generative AI for advertisers last week, Google today is launching a set of generative AI product imagery tools for advertisers in the U.S. Via the new, AI-powered Product Studio, merchants and advertisers will be able to leverage text-to-image AI capabilities to create new product imagery for free, simply by typing in a prompt of the image they want to use. The generative AI model can also help to improve low-quality images without requiring a reshoot as well as remove a distracting background, Google said.