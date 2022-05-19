Task force formed to combat illegal dumping off Alpena State Road

A new task force has been formed in Cheboygan County, made up of local law enforcement agencies and the Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, to prosecute those caught illegally dumping household waste.

For the last several years, Cheboygan resident Karen Martin, her family and a large group of volunteers have been working to help clean up illegal dump sites off Alpena State Road. There has been more than 285 cubic yards of waste removed from the area. However, despite efforts to clean up the forest, people have once again been illegally dumping waste in the area.

More: Illegal trash dump sites found outside of Cheboygan again

More: Grand finale event removes last of trash from forest on Alpena State Road

"This year, when (Martin) expressed concern there was more illegal dumping going on, I decided we at the sheriff's department would take the lead on this," said Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont. "And start not only enforcing more aggressively the illegal dumping issues, but also to take and assist her with the clean up efforts."

Clarmont said the new task force will help address, and potentially eliminate the issues, with assigned, dedicated resources. Deputy Jeff Bur will lead the task force.

The goal of the new task force is to not only keep the forest clean throughout the county, but also to hold individuals who violate the law and illegally dispose of their household waste responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

Through this new task force, Bur will coordinate with personnel from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department Work Crew Program to do a weekly or bi-weekly clean up of areas of concern. The DNR has provided a 10-yard dumpster to assist with the clean up, at no cost to the sheriff's department.

Bur will also work with Martin to come up with a plan of action, developing areas to focus on and roads of concern where the dumping is likely to happen. When Martin finds an area of concern, she will place a marker so it can be found by the work crew and others who are helping to clean.

Story continues

Multiple other entities, including the Cheboygan County Road Commission, Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners and Benton Township Board of Trustees, are also working together with this task force. Benton Township Supervisor Bruce Brandt has waived the cost to members of the task force to dispose of any debris found illegally dumped at the township's transfer station.

While taking her dog for a walk on Alpena State Road last winter, Karen Martin found a fold up, roll away bed that had been dumped and burned just off the roadway.

"We want this to be very clear to the people that we are going to start strictly enforcing and watching for illegal dumpers in the woods," said Clarmont. "Not only there, but everywhere in the county. But mainly in the areas of concern."

Most of the illegally dumped materials have been found near the shooting range on Alpena State Road, and off the trails in that area.

The sheriff's department and DNR have strategically placed trail cameras throughout the areas identified as areas of concern. These cameras are well hidden and will allow the sheriff's department to get photos and video of anyone who is dumping illegally.

Clarmont cautions the public not to go looking for the cameras. The devices have automatic feeds to the cell phones of the sheriff's department members and other law enforcement, so they will be able to see who is near the cameras in real time. The deputies will then be able to respond within minutes.

"If you see the cameras, leave them alone," he said.

Anyone who tampers with any of the trail cameras placed in the area will be charged with tampering with, stealing or destroying police property, which is a felony.

The sheriff's department will also be coordinating with the prosecuting attorney's office through the new task force to hold those who are caught dumping responsible for their actions.

Anyone who is caught illegally dumping will no longer receive a verbal warning. They will be issued a ticket, arrested and prosecuted for their actions.

"Bottom line is, people need to take their garbage to the dump, to the transfer station, or whatever is legal," said Clarmont. "Dumping in our woods is not an option anymore."

Clarmont said there are township dump days where people can dispose of larger or unwanted items, or transfer stations around the county that will accept the items. It will be much less expensive to take the items to a dump or transfer station than putting them on the side of the road.

"I can assure those individuals that may be considering illegally dumping to try to save some money, by the time we're done with them, it would have been much cheaper to do it the legal way," he said.

Anyone who either witnesses illegal dumping is asked to call 911 and report it, so local law enforcement can respond. If they happen upon a place where it has already happened, they are also asked to call and report it. Bur will be notified and it will be cleaned up as soon as possible.

Contact Features Writer Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Task force formed to combat illegal dumping off Alpena State Road