New task force in Frederick County will combat child sexual exploitation

Oct. 31—The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office announced a new task force on Thursday that will combat the increase of victims in child sex abuse material and trafficking.

The task force, called Inter-agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking (INTERCEPT) Task Force, will be an umbrella organization for local, state and federal law enforcement and investigative agencies.

INTERCEPT will take two already existing task forces — the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Frederick County Human Trafficking Response Team — and put them in the same building.

Both task forces include members with the state's attorney's office, the Frederick Police Department, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, and the Secret Service.

It will streamline the processes in their mission, Joyce King, chief counsel at the state's attorney's office, said. King is also leading INTERCEPT.

"We were seeing so much intersection between child exploitation and human trafficking and it was becoming ... an obstacle having to go to so many different law enforcement agencies. Even though there was collaboration on the cases, physically, we were all separated," she said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline saw a 72.9% increase in reports of suspected child exploitation between 2019 and 2021, according to King.

In 2019, the tip line received almost 17 million reports of suspected child exploitation.

In 2021, it received nearly 29.4 million reports.

"The numbers have really ballooned ...," King said. "It's an unbelievable amount of child sex abuse material that's being produced and being circulated online."

She said the rise has only gotten more staggering since COVID and with more and more children getting phones at younger ages.

Though King did not have data on cases in Frederick County, she said that the county has seen a similar increase in cases of child sexual exploitation.

Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit that fights child sex exploitation and unites organizations in that mission, helped to fund and develop INTERCEPT in Frederick County.

It also funds two other INTERCEPT task forces in Jacksonville, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee, King said.

The nonprofit will provide and develop INTERCEPT's command center with the needed technology, training, investigative equipment and more.

For example, the task force building will hopefully also be a training ground for Western Maryland agencies, King said. The task force will also continue with community education and awareness in Frederick County Public Schools, and will push for advocacy and victim services.

The impetus for the creation of the task force was the alarming rise in child sexual abuse material and sexual exploitation, King said. She was already thinking of creating a broader task force like INTERCEPT before meeting members of Operation Light Shine at a conference in December, she said.

"They were an amazing vehicle and partner for the project, to expedite it," she said.

