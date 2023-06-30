Task force holding OVI checkpoint in Dayton tonight

The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint in Dayton tonight.

They will be working in conjunction with the Montgomery Cunty Sheriff’s Office and holding it tonight from 7:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

It will be held on Salem Avenue near Gettysburg Avenue and then be moved around Gettysburg Avenue near Free Pike.

The location of the checkpoints is chosen on statistical data.

In 2022, the sheriff’s office made 40 arrests for impaired driving at or near the proposed checkpoint location, according to the spokesperson.

Deputies made 53 arrests in the same area back in 2021.

The sheriff’s office says OVI checkpoints provide a valuable opportunity for law enforcement to educate the public about the dangers associated with impaired driving and removing impaired drivers from the roadways.