Task Force LIMA: 'We are in a good place'

Dec. 14—LIMA — Several organizations come together each quarter to continue to help protect the Lima Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. The Task Force LIMA held a meeting Thursday afternoon. Local and federal government officials and business personnel discussed individual updates that directly impact the organization's mission.

"We get to see all the groups that have a hand in the production of this," Commissioner Cory Noonan said. "The workforce was here talking about the next generation coming in — the new welders. We also got updates on where the schools are, which is where our future leaders will learn. We had present our workforce development, economic development and our chamber all talking about how to get this done — we are in a good place."

In recent news, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the National Defense Bill has passed through the Senate. The bill includes Lima's Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. According to a recent press release, the bill includes $1.2 billion for upgrades to Abrams Tanks and $749 million for upgrades to Stryker vehicles.

In December of 2022, JSMC announced a 15-year modernization plan for the company. On Thursday, Senior Responsible Official Travis Adkins gave an update.

"I cannot say enough of what this group does to advocate on behalf of JSMC in line with Allen County and the whole of this region of Ohio," Adkins said. "Last time, I mentioned that the army was kicking off in 2024, for a 15-year plan for the entire organic industrial base. I think JSMC had a very good head start on that 15-year program. We are still wrapping up probably about $400 million of programs and investments which included a very large energy savings performance contract through Siemens government technologies."