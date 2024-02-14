Task force makes 15 DWI arrests over 2-day period in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso Police officers arrested 15 drivers for alleged DWI during a two-day joint operation on Feb. 9-10, according to a news release sent out by DPS.
The goal of the operation was to “remove dangerous, intoxicated drivers from El Paso roads,” the news release said.
In addition to making 15 DWI arrests, the task force issued 47 citations and 125 warnings. Two people were also arrested on drug-related charges.
Nadean Lily Lopez, 22, El Paso (Intoxication Manslaughter)
Alejandro Luis Rodriguez, 25, El Paso
Erick Martinez, 23, El Paso
Miriam Alanis, 39, El Paso
Daniel Cortez, 28, El Paso
Fabian Mendoza, 32, El Paso
Jesus Alonso Torres Lazo, 57, El Paso
Jesus Hazael Delgado, 31, El Paso
Jasper Escobedo, 26, El Paso
Jesus Antonio Teran, 21, El Paso (DWI and Possession of Controlled Substance – Penalty Group 2)
Samuel Ayala Hernandez, 39, El Paso
Steve Perez, 44, El Paso (DWI and Possession of Marijuana < 2 oz.)
Michael James D’Silva, 41, El Paso
Joseph John Camacho, 29, El Paso
Valerie Maldonado, 20, of El Paso
