Task force makes arrests in three cold case Montgomery homicides

A team dedicated to solving cold cases in Montgomery County has made arrests related to three homicides dating as far back as 1980.

The Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force arrested John Irmer, Darrell Moorer, Kennedy Wilson and Lonnie Helms III, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Wednesday.

Irmer is charged with capital murder in connection with the 1980 death of John Bogle. Bogle was stabbed and beaten to death inside his residence in an apartment on Carmichael Road. Several of Bogle's items were also stolen from his home. Irmer is being held in Boston.

Moorer is charged with capital murder in connection with the 2015 death of Jamie Lightsey, who was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Argyle Road. Lightsey was driving down Argyle Road when a white Lincoln Town Car pulled alongside Lightsey's vehicle and fired multiple shots. One bullet struck Lightsey in the head.

Newly discovered witnesses and the re-examination of evidence led the task force to consider Moorer as a suspect.

Moorer is in the Montgomery County jail without bond.

Kennedy Wilson and Lonnie Helms III are charged with capital murder and second-degree assault in the 2018 death of Steven White Jr. He was shot and killed in the parking lot of a hotel on Monticello Drive. Wilson is in Bibb County, and Helms is in the Montgomery County jail.

New witnesses and the re-examination of evidence also led to the indictments of Helms and Wilson.

The task force, which formed in 2019, has solved 15 cold case deaths, authorities said. Four suspects have pleaded guilty or been convicted.

“I am very proud of the work of the Cold Case Task Force. Due to the unit’s hard work, three murders have been solved and these victims’ families now will be able to see justice in a courtroom," District Attorney Daryl Bailey said.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Law enforcement arrests four in three cold case Montgomery homicides