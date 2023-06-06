Task Force makes major drug bust during searches

Jun. 5—Members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force arrested two individuals after recovering dangerous amounts of illegal narcotics during searches of two Monongalia County residences.

Desmond Arness Clark, 31, and Khairah Nashea Bragg, 29, both of Detroit, were taken into custody following the searches where law enforcement reported finding over 100 grams of crack cocaine, 200 grams of fentanyl, and more than $35, 000 cash.

According to the criminal complaints, law enforcement found both individual packages and bulk packages of both types of drug in the residences.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. and West Virginia.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough for a lethal dose, meaning the 200 grams recovered Friday by the task force had the potential to kill 100, 000 people, nearly the entire population of Monongalia County.

According to the criminal complaints, the search warrants were in reference to an on-going drug investigation of Clark and the distribution of narcotics in Mon County.

Clark is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine base and conspiracy to commit a drug crime. His bond was set at $100, 000. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Bragg is charged with conspiracy to commit a drug crime and was released from custody after posting a $50, 000 bond.