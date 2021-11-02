Task force: More defense lawyers needed to represent poor defendants

Nov. 2—CONCORD — There aren't enough criminal defense lawyers available to represent poor people accused of crimes, especially in low-level courts, according to a task force formed to study the issue.

In a recent report, the New Hampshire Supreme Court Criminal Defense Task Force warned of "dangerously high caseloads" for public defenders and county prosecutors.

The task force reported that defense lawyers are needed for 2,000 criminal cases in circuit courts, where misdemeanor cases are heard and resolved, and several public defender offices are maxed out and cannot accept additional cases.

In the five-page report released last week, the task force listed several recommendations for public officials and the legal community:

* Devote $2 million in American Rescue Plan money to hire up to 10 temporary public defenders to help reduce caseloads. The funding, which was approved last week by Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council, would be used to "align" salaries with counterparts in the criminal justice field. The starting salary for public defenders is $53,000.

* Train prosecutors and defense attorneys on early case resolution, which resolves cases early before they go to trial.

* Take a one-week pause for all trials in January to give lawyers and prosecutors time to evaluate caseloads.

* Have judges urge defense lawyers and recently retired defense lawyers to take on some cases involving poor defendants, either on a contract or pro bono basis.

* Offer training and mentoring in criminal defense work for attorneys who take on cases of poor defendants.

* Ease up on rules that bar out-of-state lawyers from working on a case without a New Hampshire lawyer. Also, award continuing education credits to lawyers who accept cases on a pro bono basis.

The task force comprised 13 people in the judicial, prosecution and criminal defense fields and was headed by Supreme Court Judge Patrick Donovan. The report said that New Hampshire's public defender ranks lost 28 attorneys in the past 14 months, in part because of "crushing caseloads."

Meanwhile, another 118 cases await an appointment of a lawyer on contracted rates. Another 300 cases have to be re-assigned because two contract attorneys left the program.