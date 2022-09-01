Task force: Officers, deputy shooting of armed man at Rockford casino was justified

Several Rockford police officers and officers from other police agencies responded to the officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Rockford Casino on the city's east side. Police say officers shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

ROCKFORD — Two Rockford police officers and an off-duty Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy were justified in using deadly force on an armed man outside the Rockford Casino on May 28, according to the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.

No criminal charges are warranted in the case, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said in a statement on Thursday.

Bradley Thompkins, 51, was shot by officers responding to a call of a man with a gun in the parking lot of the casino, 610 N. Bell School Road.

Thompkins was shot by Rockford police officers Dion Embrey and Jordan Black and sheriff’s deputy Giorgi Arbisi after he pointed a gun at the officers in the parking lot. An off-duty deputy who was working security at the casino at the time of the shooting did not fire his weapon.

Body-worn and dashboard camera footage of the shooting show that Thompkins held a pistol to his own head and fired into the air before pointing the weapon at officers.

Thompkins was shot three times in the midsection. He died from his injuries on June 30.

All three officers who fired their weapons stated they were fearful for their own lives and were concerned for the safety of their fellow officers and the general public.

"A criminal prosecution for either first or second degree murder would require proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers were not legally justified in using deadly force against Thompkins," Hanley said in a written statement. "In other words, a judge or a jury would need to conclude that Deputy Arbisi, Officer Black or Officer Embrey did not reasonably believe that they or others were in imminent danger of great bodily harm from Thompkins. Based upon the totality of the circumstances, Deputy Arbisi, Officer Black and Officer Embrey's belief that shooting Thompkins was necessary to protect themselves and others from great bodily harm was reasonable."

The task force is led by the Illinois State Police and is composed of area investigators from departments that were not involved in the shooting.

