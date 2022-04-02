Task force releases results from moving OVI checkpoint in Montgomery County

UPDATE: April 2 @ 6:15 a.m.

Trotwood police and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force have announced the results from two OVI checkpoints conducted Friday night.

The first checkpoint was conducted on 5000 Free Pike From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the police department, 208 vehicles went through the checkpoint. 23 of the vehicles were diverted for checks.

There was one OVI arrest made for a person over 21.

Police made one misdemeanor arrest and one felony arrest.

There was one recovered stolen vehicle, police said.

There were nine citations issued for driving under suspension. Three citations were issued for driving without a license.

Saturation patrol by the Ohio State Patrol made two OVI arrests.

The second checkpoint was conducted at 4825 Salem Avenue from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Trotwood police say 107 vehicles went through the checkpoint. Seven were diverted for checks.

There were two OVI arrests of drivers over 21.

According to police, there were three felony arrests.

One gun was seized, along with cocaine and marijuana.

One vehicle was towed.

Saturation patrol by the Ohio State Patrol made one OVI arrest.





INTITIAL REPORT:

Trotwood police and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will operate a moving sobriety checkpoint Friday night, according to a Trotwood police spokesperson.

The checkpoint will be in operation starting at 8 p.m. on Free Pike near Denlinger Road and on Salem Avenue near Denlinger Road, police said in a media release Friday morning.

The location and time of the checkpoint was announced in advance in accordance with state law.

“The goals of the sobriety checkpoint are to provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence, reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways, reduce the number of alcohol related traffic crashes, and make the roadways a safer place to travel,” the Trotwood police spokesperson said in a media release.

The checkpoint Friday night is one of two major traffic enforcement initiatives in Montgomery County. The Dayton Service Initiative, a combined-agency traffic safety partnership, will operate an enforcement operation on North Dixie Drive in Montgomery County during the midday to look for reckless, impaired, and distracted drivers.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.