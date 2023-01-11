Task force pulls 4 pounds of fentanyl from streets in Westmoreland in 2022

Jan. 11—Members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force seized more than $349,000 during 2022, making 200 arrests and getting about 15 pounds of drugs off the streets.

The task force is composed of state and local authorities, including agents from the Attorney General's Office, county detectives and officers from 40 municipal agencies, said Melanie Jones, Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office public information officer.

Members of the task force made 148 drug buys that netted 4 pounds of the deadly opioid fentanyl and almost 10 pounds of cocaine, among other drugs, including about half a pound of heroin. Fentanyl is an opioid deadlier than heroin that has been the top killer in fatal Westmoreland County accidental drug overdoses since 2016, according to coroner statistics.

In 2021, it contributed to 137 of the 168 deaths, and 2022 statistics through Nov. 1 show 78% of the county's 68 drug overdose deaths were fentanyl-related.

The drugs are incinerated either locally or in Harrisburg, Jones said.

There were 108 guns, a vehicle and body armor confiscated during the 2022 task force arrests, in addition to the cash.

"That money seized is funneled back into local departments to help fight and prevent drug crimes," Jones said.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli praised the dedication of task force members and noted that work combating drug trafficking continues.

Nearly $2,000 was given to Penn Borough police by the District Attorney's Office for the purchase of a new portable radio package. The money came from an account that is funded by cash seizures connected to drug arrests and prosecutions.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .