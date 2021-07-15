Task force receives grant

Jul. 15—JEFFERSON — The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County has been awarded $73,000 from the state of Ohio, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

The funds received by CEAAC are part of $2 million from the governor's office awarded to 27 drug task forces in the state, according to a statement from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

"Local drug task forces are the first line of defense against the traffickers who are putting drugs into the hands of those battling addiction," Gov. Mike DeWine said in the statement. "This funding will provide vital tools in the area of drug use prevention, education and treatment that will promote effective strategies to reduce the prevalence of substance use disorders and overdoses."

The grant will fund a community outreach program. The program will provide substance use and mental health education, according to the Sheriff's Office release.

"This money will go a long way in helping us accomplish our goals," CEAAC Commander Greg Leonhard said in the statement. "Without these grants CEAAC wouldn't be able to function. I want to thank the Office of Criminal Justice Services for their continued to support."

The grant money will be used to pay for the cost of a community outreach coordinator and an investigator who will investigate overdoses and drug dealers, according to the release. Stacy Millberg, who is currently the Sheriff's Office public information officer, will also serve as the community outreach coordinator, according to the release.

CEAAC was formed in 2019 as a partnership between a number of local law enforcement agencies.

"Applying for these grants is a team effort," Sheriff William Niemi said in the release. "The hard work put in by our employees pays off and helps us work toward becoming a safer community. Being grant aggressive shows financial responsibility and provides a cost savings to the taxpayers."