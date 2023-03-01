Task force recovers over two pounds of drugs during raid

Feb. 28—An array of illegal substances were recovered by law enforcement last week while searching a residence at 4439 Mason Dixon Highway.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Mon Metro Drug Force, United States Marshal Service and Monongalia County Sheriff's Office arrested James Edward Wolfe, Jr., 44, of Pentress, after finding an array of drugs at the home, during the execution of a search warrant.

Agents allegedly located in excess of 900 grams, or 1.9 pounds, of methamphetamine ; over 80 grams of fentanyl ; more than 20 grams of cocaine or cocaine base ; multiple dosing units of MDMA, sometimes known as ecstasy or molly ; and numerous other controlled substance medications, the complaint said.

Nine handguns, three shotguns, three rifles, and over $36, 000 cash were also seized from Wolfe's residence, according to the complaint.

After reviewing Wolfe's criminal history, officers found he had a previous conviction in Monongalia County for felony delivery of a controlled substance in August 2013, as well as a 2005 felony burglary conviction in Greene County, Pa.

Wolfe is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at an arraignment hearing on Feb. 26.

Wolfe is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. Bond was set at $110, 000.

TWEET @DominionPostWV